SHEFFIELD — Judy Faye Toney, 72, died April 25, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Public viewing will be today from 10 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

