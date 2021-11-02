LEXINGTON — Judy Gail Springer Cox, 69, of Lexington, AL passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Noblesville, IN, retired school teacher for Lauderdale County School System, and a Christian.
Funeral services will be held today, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Jason Vinson and Danny Pettus will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemeteyr. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are son, Corey Cox (Jennifer), Rogersville; daughter, Sherri Roberson, Rogersville; brother, Jimmy Springer (Carla), Lexington; sisters, Linda Pettus (Larry), Barbara Nix (Phil), both of Lexington; four grandchildren, Hunter Roberson (Hope), Samuel Cox, Breanna Cox, Leevi Cox.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Cox; parents, Dolton and Katheryn Lemay Springer.
Special Thanks to her caregivers, Joni Keeton, Kay Powell, Ronda Perkins.
