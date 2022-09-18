TUSCUMBIA — Judy Rozella Handley, 80, of Tuscumbia, died Thursday, September 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Tommie Foster officiating. Burial will be at Ramsey Cemetery, Russellville.
Judy was a native of Lawrence County and a retired teacher’s aide at R.E. Thompson Elementary School. She was a member of Full Gospel Church of Tuscumbia and Northwest Alabama Music Writing Organization earning “Song of the Year 1996.” Judy was a mother, grandmother, and “Mother” to everyone that she met. She was known as “Momma Judy”. She leaves behind a host of people whom she loved and cared for along the away.
Judy was preceded in death by her husbands, Varnel Anderson Reynolds and Bill Handley. As well as her parents, Walter Edwards and Bethel Burden; brothers, Coy, Orbie, and Eddie Edwards; and sister, Lena Phillips.
She is survived by her son Varnel Anderson “Andy” Reynolds, Jr. (Toni Beth Holland); sisters, Jane Borden (Roy) and Betty Zills; grandchildren, C.J. Tussey (Megan) and Rantz Reynolds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are C.J. Tussey, Mark Bullion, Bill Woods, Tommie Foster, Chris Folsom, Lesley Foster, and Thomas Paul Edwards.
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice and to Mrs. Marshall.
