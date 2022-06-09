WATERLOO
Judy Kay Dodd, 72, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. There will be no services at this time.
Mrs. Dodd was a very proud woman and loved fishing, gardening, and most of all her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Berlin Dodd whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her son, Brad Dodd (Rebecca); granddaughter, Lana Dodd; and numerous brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at North Alabama Medical Center for all their care for Judy.
