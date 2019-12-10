FLORENCE — Letha Jurell “Judy” Killough, 95, formerly of Sheffield, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating.
Mrs. Killough was a native of Franklin County, Alabama but lived most of her life in Sheffield. She was a retired nurse from Helen Keller Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Killough was an active member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield and loved her “Sunshine” Sunday school class. She also was a member of Cliff Haven Garden Club for over 50 years.
Mrs. Killough was preceded in death by her husbands, Dexter LeRoy Grissom and Spencer Killough Jr; sons, Jackie LeRoy Grissom and Michael Spencer Killough; and parents, Floyd and Bell Donneton Fountain DeVaney.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Grissom Neese and Patsy Grissom Novelli, both of Florence; adopted son, David Spencer Killough of Tuscumbia; grandsons, Marcus Edward, James Martin and Kenneth Alexander Neese, and Jacob Grissom (Valerie); granddaughters, Mary Leigh Gillespie (Bradley) of Florence, Kathryn Luton (Lenny) of South Carolina and Azure Leindl (Chris) of Mobile; great-grandchildren, Mary Mac and Jack Gillespie, Brent Thomas Luton, Spencer and Kenny Killough, Carsyn, Valerie and Avery Reindl; special friends, Patti Thomas, Lorraine King, Abbie and Bennie Abernathy, Jenny Neese and Joey Plunk Family.
Pallbearers include Marcus E. Neese Jr, James M Neese, Kenneth A. Neese, Spencer Killough, Kenny Killough and Jacob Grissom.
Memorials may be made to Sheffield Education Foundation Board, 300 West 6th Street, Sheffield, AL 35660
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
