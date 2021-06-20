LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Judy Ann Kirk Kennemer, 75, died June 18, 2021. Visitation will be held June 22, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Kidd Cemetery. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

