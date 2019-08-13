LEIGHTON — Judy Lynn Crowder, of Leighton, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 55. Her visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Ford City Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Billy Thorn officiating.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Crowder; and her sisters, Jean Hollis and Kay Copeland.
She is survived by her children, Autumn Oakley (Bob), Shane Crowder (Casa) and Ashley Crowder; brother, Marvin Pounders; sisters, Shirley McDougal, Marie Miles, Nelda Vidal and Jane Martinez; one granddaughter; and five grandsons.
