HALEYVILLE — Judy Lane Davis, 70, died December 19, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Nichols Funeral Home, Haleyville, where service follows at 1:00 p.m. She was born February 12, 1950.

