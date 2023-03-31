F.3.31.23 Judy Tolbert.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Judy Ledlow Davidson Tolbert, age 81, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Eddie Osborn officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Doug, Gary, Steve, Brady, Jeremy, A.J and Casey Ledlow, Dewayne and Cody Matlock.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you