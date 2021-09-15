WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Judy Lynn Evans Cannon, 73, died September 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Griggs Cemetery. She was the mother of Brian Cannon.

