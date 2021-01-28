FLORENCE —Judy Nell Moore Liles, age 74, passed away January 24, 2021. Judy was born August 30, 1946 to Ernest and Beadye Moore in Lauderdale County.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Moore, Patty Wells, Linda Creasy, Betty Moore and Carol Ferguson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Ronnie Dale Liles; children, Ronald Liles (Rejetta), Janna O’Neal (Travis) and Adam Liles (Melissa); grandchildren, Megan, Katherine, Hana, Taylor, Eren, Madison, Harper, Amiya and Raylyn; great-grandchildren, Koa and Mayer; special nieces, Sheila Richards (Gerald), Norma Phillips (Chris) and Sandy Liles (Lin); and sister, Mary Ward (Farrell).
Judy was a retired registered nurse, spending much of her career at ECM Hospital. She was an active member of Antioch Church and especially enjoyed teaching her Sunday school class.
She was totally devoted to her family and loved teaching her children and grandchildren to cook.
Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with Brother William Staggs officiating. Pallbearers will be Gerald Richards, Chris Phillips, Lin Liles, Taylor O’Neal, Kenny Wright and Drew VanDevender.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the staff of North Alabama Medical Center who participated in her care. You were all wonderful.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
