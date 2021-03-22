FLORENCE — Judy Faye Parker, 77 of Florence, AL, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was a native of Anderson, AL, and retired from First National Bank of Florence. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, Florence. She was a graduate of Lauderdale Co. High School and still to this day loved to watch them play basketball. She also loved to travel including to the smoky mountains several times a year and loved Alabama football “Roll Tide”.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dorothy Howard; brother, Harold Glen Howard.
Survivors include husband, William Cloyd Parker; brothers, Gary Howard (Irene) and Bo Howard( Pam); nieces , Monica Carlock, Mollie Hairrell; nephews, Brian and Dusty Howard; ten great nieces; and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care especially Matt Flanagan, RN; caregivers, Violet and Ashley Grant, Angela Vinson and Becky Johnson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice.
Services were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented