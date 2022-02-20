HAMILTON — Judy Pickard, 75, died February 17, 2022. Visitation is today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mountain Home Cemetery in Bear Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.