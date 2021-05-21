FLORENCE — Judy Risner Staggs, 71, died May 20, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights will be directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.