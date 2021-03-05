DECATUR — Judy Russell Watkins, 71, died March 3, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Harris Chapel, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

