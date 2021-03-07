DECATUR — Judy Russell Watkins, 71, Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chris Hicks officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel, Cherokee.
Judy attended Decatur Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mary Kathryn Russell; brothers, Tommy Russell and Gary Lee Russell; sister, Diana Russell; nieces Lisa Weaver and Molly Wilson; and nephew, Keith Borden.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Pam Welford, Patty Woodruff, and Heather Carrillo (Genaro); sisters, Sue Hicks (Eddie) and Peggy Borden (Chester); grandchildren, Dylan Osborn, Alyssa Welford, Lauren McCurry (Tim), Caroline Woodruff, Abby Woodruff, Robbie Hill, Katheryn Hill, and Ben Hill; and great-grandchildren, Maggie McCurry, Peyton McCurry, Mackson Neloms, Blake-Leigh Blevins, Kalani Hill, and Nalani Hill.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Hicks, Dylan Osborn, Robbie Hill, Eddie Hicks, Tim McCurry, and Ben Hill.
