LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Judy Ryans Giles, 76, died May 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery. She was a member of First Street Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.