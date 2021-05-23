FLORENCE — Judith Ann Risner Staggs, age 71, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 20, 2021, from complications of COVID -19. She was born on March 4, 1950, to James and Pauline “Polly” Risner. She was a graduate of Coffee High School. She married Charles Thomas “Tommy” Staggs on March 8, 1968, and they lived in Florence, AL. They had two sons, Kevin Staggs and Jason Staggs.
Judy was a faithful member at Central Baptist Church from 1967 to 1987, and then became a faithful servant at Woodmont Baptist Church in 1987. Her passion was serving in the children’s department and choir. Judy served in the children’s department at Woodmont Baptist Church and King’s Kids and was affectionally known as “Mrs. Judy.” For over 20 years, she taught the 2 year old class at Kings Kids and in recent years taught the 1 year old class. She taught Mission Friends on Wednesday nights for many years. On Sunday and Wednesday nights, she kept the nursery and reassured many parents that their babies would be okay while the parents went to their Bible Study classes. Every child was special to her and she loved and cared for them as each were her own child. Hundreds of children over the years have found comfort in her loving arms as she greeted each child with a huge smile and loving open arms.
Another love at Woodmont was singing in the choir. She faithfully served three music ministers and two interims. She did not miss a Wednesday night rehearsal unless she was on vacation. She would always let someone know where she was if she could not be at rehearsal or present on a Sunday morning. She would not take a vacation that would have her miss more than one Sunday in a row. She loved the choir and the joy that it brought her singing praises about Jesus.
She loved taking vacations to the beach and the mountains. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She took every moment she could to spend time with family. She loved watching Alabama football with family.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Judy is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 53 years, Charles Thomas “Tommy” Staggs; her loving sons, Kevin Staggs (Maria), Jason Staggs (Mary Lee); and her loving grandchildren, Hannah Staggs, Brice Staggs, Wesley Staggs, Hannah Schilling, Kyle Schilling and Emma Schilling; her loving brother, Jodie Risner; and many cousins, friends and family.
Pallbearers for the funeral will be Brice Staggs, Jeff Risner, Tommy Marks, Paul Hoekenga, Johnathon Hodges, and Bro. Ryan Leffel.
The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to the Critical Care staff at NAMC. Your attentiveness, care, a devotion to nursing was always evident during Judy’s time at NAMC.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at Woodmont Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Senior Pastor Chad Hess and Dr. Tom Whatley will officiate. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Greenview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Judy’s memory to Kings Kids Preschool at Woodmont Baptist Church.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences
Commented