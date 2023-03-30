FLORENCE — Judy Ledlow Davidson Tolbert, 81, died March 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

