GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Judy Underwood, 85, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hodge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation was Monday, 6-9 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you