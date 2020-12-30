TUSCUMBIA — Juelz Princeton Goodman died December 24, 2020. Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

