WATERLOO — Julia Ann Young, 73 of Waterloo, died Friday, January 29, 2021. There will be a graveside service Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Young Family Cemetery.
Julia was an Alabama native, a longtime resident of St. Joseph, Tennessee, but had resided in Waterloo for the past five years. She was a loving wife and mother, an avid reader, and a very talented artist who loved to sew and paint.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James R. Young; grandson, Andrew Echols; brothers, JT Kennamer, Mark Kennamer, and Lenord Kennamer.
Julia is survived by her children, Sandra Denice Norris of Rogersville, Angela Britt Murray of Minnesota, and Terry Eugene Norris of Georgia; brother, Tommy Kennamer; sisters, Gail Ghesling and Wanda Sue Reels; and five grandchildren, Daniel Murray, Daylin Murray, Jada Carroll, Jerrod Carroll, and Kristopher Echols; stepsons, Jason B. Young of Waterloo, and Kirk N. Young of Florence.
The family expresses special thanks to Compassus Hospice, especially to Matt and Kelly.
