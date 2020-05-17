RUSSELLVILLE — Julia Bertha Black, age 87, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Burns Nursing Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date by the family. She will be buried at Jonesboro Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Black; daughter, Linda Mae Black; sons, Tommy Black, Johnny Ray Black Sr.; parents, Joe Walter and Isabel Wellington; brothers, Jack Ray Wellington, Frank K. Wellington, James W. Wellington; two infant brothers; sisters, Opal Louise Hulsey and Sallie Cassel.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bobby Black (wife, Vicky); three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call; or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
