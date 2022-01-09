PARAGOULD, ARKANSAS — Julia Ellen Smith, 59, of Paragould, Arkansas passed from this life on January 5, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer. She was born June 26, 1962.
Julie was a member of the Village Creek Church of Christ and the Assistant Customer Service Department Manager at Paragould Light Water & Cable.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ray Smith; her mother, Jackie Smith; and her father, Freddie Smith.
She is survived by her son, Holden (wife Jordan) Smith of Paragould; sister, Cindy (husband Bobby) Griffin of Florence, Alabama; brother, Greg (wife Stacy) Smith of Jonesboro, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Hudson and Austin Smith; four nephews, Ry (wife Daisy) Griffin of Florence, Alabama, Hunter (wife Kelsey) Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, Clay Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Landon Walker of Paragould, Arkansas; two nieces, Ellen (husband Jason) Dunnavant of Florence, Alabama, and Ashton (husband Roy) Hunt of Paragould, Arkansas, along with a multitude friends and close loved ones who will miss her dearly.
Julie was the best mother, devoted wife, a wonderful sister, a fantastic Juju and aunt Julie to so many, a follower of Christ, a proud employee of Paragould Light Water & Cable, a loyal and trusted friend, and the most beloved Jules to her two grandchildren the world has ever seen.
The family received friends Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 12:00 P.M. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 2300 N. 12th Avenue, Paragould, Arkansas, Bobby Griffin officiating. Burial immediately followed in Union Grove Cemetery in Paragould, with Mitchell Funeral Home in charge.
Craig Gross, Todd Boyd, Jace Evans, Kevin Evans, Hunter Smith, Clay Smith, and Jason Dunnavant served as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers were Austin Smith, Ry Griffin, Griffin Dunnavant, Blake Deck, Mark Gramling, Cade Gramling, Beau Gramling, Blake Clayton, Frankie Swindle, Dennis White, Bart Rowe, and Nash Mallard.
