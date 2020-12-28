FLORENCE
Julia Eloise Yeager, 92 of Florence, passed away on Christmas Day 2020 at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. She was born on May 7, 1928 in Lawrence County, Tennessee to her parents, Clyde and Virtel Thomas. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Killen. Mrs. Yeager drove a school bus at Brooks High School for more than 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Yeager; daughters, Judy Freeze, Jackie McLaughlin; son-in-law, Joe McLaughlin; and her sister, Peggy Porter.
She is survived by sons, Mike Yeager (Teresa), Killen, Tim Yeager, Killen, and Vic Yeager (Camille), Florence; daughters, Beth Corum, Muscle Shoals, and Suzanne Boyd (Tab), China Grove, North Carolina; grandchildren, Nikki Dee Woods (Michael), Chad Yeager, Aaron Yeager, Katie Reyes (Edwin), Bently Boyd; and great grandchildren, Avy and Scarlett James, Noah Yeager, and Preston McAlexander. She is also survived by her brothers, Morris Thomas (Gerry) and Melvin Thomas (Dottie); sisters, Sandra and Kathy Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with COVID rules will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with Terry Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Judy Yeager Freeze Math Scholarship Fund at Rogers High School in Lauderdale County.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for making Eloise’s last years pleasant and comfortable and the Mary Norwood Sunday School Class and other friends who visited her often (before the pandemic) and showed kindness to her in many ways.
Spry Funeral Home, Athens, and Spry- Williams Funeral Home, Florence, have assisted the Yeager family.
