RUSSELLVILLE — Julia Faye Howell Malone, 81, of Russellville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George R. Malone, Sr. of Russellville; daughter, Janna Malone Patrick and husband, Art of Madison; son, Richie Malone and wife, Angela of Russellville; daughter, Mandi Malone Willis and husband, Jonathan of Russellville; and daughter, Meghan Malone Fike and husband, Eric of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Aaron Patrick and wife, Kori, Abbey Patrick, Bret Malone, Drew Malone and wife, Nicholle, Brock Malone, Ty Willis, Cade Willis, Ryan Fike and Reagan Fike.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. “Bud” and Nell Howell of Russellville. Known to her grandchildren as “Granna” or “Gigi,” Julia was a very loving wife and mother who never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. Her laughter and smile will always stand out to those who knew her. She spent many years as a substitute teacher at West Elementary and several years working with her son and daughter-in-law at the Russellville Dairy Queen.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Southside Baptist Church, Russellville, where she was a charter member. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the church with Brother James McCullar officiating. Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.
Special thanks to caregivers, Bonnie McGee, Penny McGee and Glenda Brackin and Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that you provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Meals on Wheels of the Shoals.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented