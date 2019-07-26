FLORENCE — Julia Ann Godsey, 71, of Florence, AL, passed away July 24, 2019 at home. Mrs. Godsey was retired and was a Christian. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Florence.
She is survived by sons, Ricky Barrett and Mark Godsey (Kim); daughters, Lisa Davis (John) and Katina Clemmons; brothers, James Bradley (Judi), Dennis Pitts and Bubba Pitts; sisters, Lois Springer (Buel) and Annette Isbell (Sonny); 13 grandchildren and nine great-greatchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bluford Bradley; mother: Addie Pitts; husband, Jimmy Godsey; and grandson, Austin Clemmons.
Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christian Faith Church. The funeral will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church with Dennis Hanvey and Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Godsey, Tyler McCravy, Jimmy Barrett, Clay Clemmons, Harley Davis and Joshua Davis. Honorary pallbearer will be Phillip Stufflebeam.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
