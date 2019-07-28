FLORENCE — Julia Ann Godsey, 71, of Florence, AL, passed away July 24, 2019 at home. Mrs. Godsey was retired and was a Christian. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Florence.
She is survived by sons, Ricky Barrett and Mark Godsey (Kim); daughters, Lisa Davis (John), Katina Clemmons and Rebekah Woods (Charles); brothers, James Bradley (Judi), Dennis Pitts and Bubba Pitts; sisters, Lois Springer (Buel) and Annette Isbell (Sonny); 13 grandchildren; nine great-greatchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bluford Bradley; mother: Addie Pitts; husband, Jimmy Godsey; and grandson, Austin Clemmons.
Visitation was Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christian Faith Church. The funeral was Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church with Dennis Hanvey and Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial was in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Adam Godsey, Tyler McCravy, Jimmy Barrett, Clay Clemmons, Harley Davis and Joshua Davis. Honorary pallbearer was Phillip Stufflebeam.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented