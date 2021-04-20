KILLEN — Julia “Judy” Kay Lawler Wilson, 72, of Killen, passed away April 18, 2021, at UAB Hospital. She was a cosmetologist and was a retired driver’s license clerk for Lauderdale County License Commissioner’s Office. Judy was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Jamie Wilson Hines (Jamison); granddaughter, Lizzie Caroline Hines; brother, Donald Lawler (Linda); sister-in-law, Rita Grisham (Barry); special “Sister” cousins, Janet Swinney, LaFonda Andrews and Patsy Richardson.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Doyle Wilson; parents, Delbert and Ruby Fowler Lawler; sister, Wilma Faye Cochran and in-laws, TV and Bertha Wilson.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, April 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Moore, Mike Clemons, Kevin Glover, Quint Glover, Charlie Glover and Lincoln Glover.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
