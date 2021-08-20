RUSSELLVILLE — Julia Kaye Wells Swinney, 72, passed away on Monday August 16, 2021 with her husband, family and close friends by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis and a third occurrence of cancer.
She was a member of Isbell Church of Christ. Kaye was a native of Russellville, Alabama and lived most of her life there. She was a graduate of Russellville High School and held degrees from Northwest Alabama State Junior College (Northwest-Shoals), University of Alabama Birmingham, University of North Alabama and additional graduate studies. Kaye was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and other professional organizations. Mrs. Swinney was an educator from 1973 to 2015 at Northwest-Shoals Community College and retired after a long and rewarding career in education of 41 ½ years.
Preceding Kaye in death were her parents, Wyatt D. Wells and Judy Devaney Wells; grandparents, Edward R. and Mattie King Wells and Lonnie and Luvenia Hester Devaney; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband of 51 ½ years, G.C. Swinney; Barbara and Jimmy Campbell, Sammy and Faye Swinney, Uncle Bill Benson, nieces and nephews, Amy and Kevin Wilson, Kristie and Jamie Oliver, Jennie and Jason Hamer, Shaun and Leah Swinney; great-nieces and nephews, Tanner, Laci, Chloe, Ethan, Coltan, Mason, Kathryn and Samuel. Also surviving her is her precious kitty cat, Tomme.
The family expresses special thanks for her doctors, nurses and caregivers at Vanderbilt Cancer Center, especially Dr. Beckermann, Nurse Practitioners Gray and Deborah; Helen Keller Doctors Vacik, Walls, Williams and Trupp. Also, Kindred at Home and Shoals Hospital Palliative Care.
Visitation will be held Sunday August 22, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. with funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Bro. George Hutto and Bro. Ty Wells will officiate. Pallbearers will be Shaun Swinney, Jamie Oliver, Kevin Wilson, Jason Hamer, Kip Wells, and Oliver Franklin. Interment will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens.
It was Kaye’s request that all attending her services to please wear a mask and to practice social distancing for the safety of everyone.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
