FLORENCE — Julia Lura Nelson, 1 November 1947 - 3 July 2019, passed peacefully from this life to be in the presence of the Lord she loved. She was known by her family for her devotion to living for God and for developing what she called “God’s music God’s way, so everyone can sing and play.”
She is survived by her older brother, Rhon; and her nieces and nephews, Bradley, Jennifer and Mary in Tennessee, and Howard and Nanette in Virginia and their families. Her parents, Howard and Julia (Hill) Nelson, and her brother, Stephen, have predeceased her. Lura brought to all who knew her a witty and wry personality, and a dry sense of humor. She will be missed by all her family and friends. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented