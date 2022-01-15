SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Julia Rowell Westbrooks, 105, formerly of Florence, died January 4, 2022. Graveside service will be Monday at noon at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Florence with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

