TUSCUMBIA — Julia Shaw Drumgood, 89, died December 15, 2020. Graveside service is noon Thursday in Shoals Memorial Gardens with Rev. Otis B. Smith Jr. officiating. Public viewing is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.