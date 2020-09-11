FLORENCE — Julia Stewart, 90, died September 10, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Mausoleum. Julia was a retired special education teacher at Waterloo School. Condolences may be left sprywilliams.com

