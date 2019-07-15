SPRUCE PINE — Julian “Dude” Oneal Pounders, age 94, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Shoals Hospital.
He was the oldest deacon at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was always a hard worker.
The visitation will be noon - 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Spruce Pine, with the service following at 2 p.m. at the church. Officiating will be Bro. Bobby Stancil, Bro. Jerome Sherrill, and Dr. Scott Delashaw. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Mr. Pounders leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Margaret Holden, Charles Pounders (wife, JoAnn), Kenny Pounders (wife, June); nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Troy Pounders; sister, Louise Warhurst; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Fayrene Stancil Pounders; brothers, O.V., Noah, Clyde, Burlon, Donald, Marce, Hudon, Lonnie Pounders; and sisters, infant, Gussie McCarley, Elsie Gibson, and Ruby McCarley.
The pallbearers will be Samuel Lynch, Sawyer Lynch, Corey Pounders, Casey Pounders, Allan Hallmark, and John Keylon.
