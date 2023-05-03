TUSCUMBIA — Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Julian O. Minor, Sr. died April 30, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Shoals Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Florence with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing. Donations may be made to Mt. Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 825 Pruitt Street, Florence, AL 35630.
