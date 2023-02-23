F.2.23.23 Juliana Bowling.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Juliana D. Bowling, at the age of 77, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation will be today, February 23, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Carl Malm officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.

