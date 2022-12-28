FLORENCE — Julie Ann Frank, 70, died December 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. She was the wife of A.J. Franks. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

