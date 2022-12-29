FLORENCE — Julie Ann Carroll Franks, age 70, of Florence, passed away December 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29 from noon– 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Ronnie McKissack officiating and burial to follow in Heaven’s View, Cypress Inn, TN.
Mrs. Franks was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Estelle Carroll; brothers, Billy Johnson, Charles Ray Carroll, Williams Jr. Carroll; and sister, Deborah Gunn.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-two years, A. J. Franks; children, Allen Dale Franks, Ladonna Franks Tillman, and Michelle Lea Franks. Additional survivors include her brothers, George Carroll, Bobby Carroll; grandchildren, Karson Franks, Alexis Franks, Brogan Franks, Andrew Franks, and Camryn Tillman; and great-granddaughter, Nola Rose Ford.
Mrs. Franks enjoyed going to ballgames with her children and watching them in their activities. She loved animals, she took pride in taking care of her flowers, and was excellent at playing pool. She loved going to NASCAR with A. J., she didn’t like to shop but A. J. took care of the shopping for her.
The family would like to thank Ashley, Misty, Danah, Paris, Chapel, Emily, Ian, and the rest of the staff at Southern Care Hospice.
