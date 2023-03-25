TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Julie Irene Fussell, 75 of Tuscumbia, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She is survived by her son, James Markas Fussell (Silke) of Germany; four grandchildren, Dylan Fussell of Colorado, Jett Fussell, Billy Joe Fussell and Ella Fussell of Germany; sister, Lucy Shutt of Florida; niece, Jennifer Knott of Georgia, and many devoted friends in many places. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, directing

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you