PHIL CAMPBELL — Juliet Turner Baker, 67, died January 10, 2021. Visitation was Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in Gray Rock Cemetery.

