LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Julius “Jube” Wilford Simbeck, 76, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial is in Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mr. Simbeck was a farmer.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.