Randy Bassham, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Stanley Gist, 5 p.m., Three Forks Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo Rd.
Virginia Hite, 11 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, Clarksdale, MS
Quinton Hulsey, 2 p.m., Bear Creek No. 1 Baptist Church
Martha Murray, 11 a.m., Bethsaida Cemetery
Rollie Price Jr., 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Buddy Saint, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Carolyn Sockwell, 10 a.m., Huntsville Memory Gardens
John Thompson, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Chapel
Barbara Weeks, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Shirley Williams, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
