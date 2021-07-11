Judd Barringer, 3 p.m., Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville

Asa Burks, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Ella Cole, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Alford Fulks, 4 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Beatrice Gray, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Todd Gunnin, 12-2 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Carolyn Gwin, 3 p.m., New Salem Church of God, Summertown, TN

James Jones, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Reba Kilburn, 1 p.m., Shackelford’s, Waynesboro

Jo Ann Newton, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

