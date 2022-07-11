Audrey Cox, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Obie Gholston, 12 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Dylan Sutton, noon, Lawrence Funeral Home

Paula Terrell, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Russellville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.