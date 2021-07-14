Trish Barnett, 2 p.m., Underwood Baptist Church, Florence
Kevin Brackin, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
John Bratcher, 1 p.m., Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery, Collinwood
John Caldwell Jr., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Haleyville
Kenneth Johnson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Houston Kelsoe, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
John King, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Sadie Lynch, 11 a.m., Bethel Colbert Church Cemetery, Leighton
Bob Mattiace, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Luther McCafferty, 11 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Gary Randolph, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Stuart Sloan, 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Florence
