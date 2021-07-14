Trish Barnett, 2 p.m., Underwood Baptist Church, Florence

Kevin Brackin, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

John Bratcher, 1 p.m., Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery, Collinwood

John Caldwell Jr., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Haleyville

Kenneth Johnson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Houston Kelsoe, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

John King, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Sadie Lynch, 11 a.m., Bethel Colbert Church Cemetery, Leighton

Bob Mattiace, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Luther McCafferty, 11 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Gary Randolph, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Stuart Sloan, 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Florence

