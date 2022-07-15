Linda Anderson, 6-7 memorial, Decatur Christian Fellowship

Buddy Brewer, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Dorothy Crouch, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Maveric Davis, 10 a.m., Barkley-White Cemetery

James Harper, 5-7 visitation, Greenhill Funeral Home

Phillip Lyons, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Marvin McIntyre, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Jennie McLemore, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Dorothy Newton, 10 a.m., Civitan Cemetery, Rogersville

Petra Perez, 9 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Linda Sell, 3 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church

Kenneth Staggs, 1 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ

Patsy Stembridge, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Jimmy Thompson, 3 p.m., Grace Life Church of The Shoals

Shirley Wallace, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Neb Willingham, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

