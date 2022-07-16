Nancy Allen, 12-12:45 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home
James Chadderdon Jr., 2 p.m., Wills Valley Kingdom Hall, Fort Payne
Johnny Cromwell, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Janice Fisher, 6-8, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Birta Forsythe, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Samuel Francisco, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Demetricus Harris, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Henry Hood Jr., 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville
Randall Meadows, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
JoAnn Russell, 10-12 visitation, Highland Baptist Church Fireside Room, Florence
Commented