Nancy Allen, 12-12:45 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home

James Chadderdon Jr., 2 p.m., Wills Valley Kingdom Hall, Fort Payne

Johnny Cromwell, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Janice Fisher, 6-8, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Birta Forsythe, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Samuel Francisco, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Demetricus Harris, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Henry Hood Jr., 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville

Randall Meadows, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

JoAnn Russell, 10-12 visitation, Highland Baptist Church Fireside Room, Florence

