Author Cassel, 12 p.m., Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church

Margaret Fulmer, 1 p.m., First Christian Church, Florence

Byron Ingram, 2 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Michael Kuhns, 1 p.m., New Salem Church of God, Summertown, TN

Josie Lambert, 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Geraldine Norton, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Cassandra Ricks, 11 a.m., St. James MB Church, Leighton

Hershel Robinson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Virginia Scoggin, 11:30 a.m., Providence Cemetery

Jerome Sherrill, 2 p.m., Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Spruce Pine

Billy Joe Softley, 1 p.m., Open Door Church, Sheffield

Betty Vaughn, 2 p.m., Galilee Cemetery, Florence

