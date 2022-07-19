Bertha Chavez, 3 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Chapel

Sherry Hudson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bobbie Rice, 3 p.m., Liberty Hill Baptist Church

Alice West, 12-2, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

